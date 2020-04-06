Florence County comfirms first, second COVID-19 cases

Just across the Michigan-Wisconsin border, 2 individuals have coronavirus. The first case announced Saturday, and the second, confirmed Sunday, both in in Florence County.

"We have two confirmed cases over the weekend, we also have one pending, person under investigation that means that we are awaiting the test,” said Annette Seibold, a health officer at the Florence County Health Department.

Both individuals are in isolation. No further information is being released to protect their privacy, but officials have contacted individuals who may have had close contact with the confirmed cases.

"There are two contacts, of the confirmed case, that we are continuing to follow, and investigate as well,” said Seibold.

Living on the Michigan-Wisconsin border creates unique circumstances for residents. The Florence County Health Department says residents in both Michigan and Wisconsin, should be familiar with what both governors, in both states, have been saying and be following, each of those rules.

"Which are staying at home, and only going out for essential, services. During those essential services, really continue to maintain the physical and social distancing,” said Seibold.

Seibold says that Wisconsin counties have now received the second shipment of PPE, from that national stock pile.

“Which has definitely helped us in the supply for the PPE for our EMS, healthcare providers, police officers, social workers, a and extended personnel,” she said.

The health department urges the public to continue to be patient and follow- the guidelines of the governor’s orders.

For the latest information, go to the CDC’s website, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services website or the Florence County Health Department’s Facebook or website at http://www.florencecountywi.com/.

