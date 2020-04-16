Florence Co. Board Chair responds to Wisconsin's extended 'Safer at Home' order

Wisconsin’s non-essential businesses have already been closed for almost a month, and now they must stay closed until May 26.

Gov. Evers extended the ‘stay-at-home’ order that was originally slated to expire next week.

Florence County’s Board Chair, Jeanette Bomberg, says this will hurt the rural areas in the state tremendously. She urges Governor Evers, to talk to all local officials before making these decisions.

"We have 72 counties in the state of Wisconsin and what might work for rural Florence County, may not work for Madison, and vice-versa. I don't think any local input is being taken into consideration. It’s going to bankrupt businesses,” said Bomberg.

Bomberg says the health and safety is the number one priority. Adding the most-at risk population should be staying inside, but there needs to be a balance of getting people back to work, so small businesses and people's livelihood don't go under.

For more information on the extension, visit the ‘Relate Links’ section.

