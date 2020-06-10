UPDATE: 5 arrested in Iron Mountain on various charges; 2 names released

UPDATE: June 6, 2020 3:08 p.m.

Amber Guth was sentenced to 2-25 years in prison for possession of methamphetamine.

UPDATE: April 22, 2020, 6:01 p.m.

Jeremy Ray was sentenced to 40 months to 30 years in prison.

Amber Guth pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine.

Her sentencing is scheduled for June 2 at 9 a.m.

UPDATE: 12:01 p.m. Friday, Jan. 24:

Another of the five people arrested Wednesday, January 22, in Iron Mountain has been identified.

38-year-old Jeremy Ray, of Iron Mountain, is charged with two counts of delivery of methamphetamine, and habitual offender, third offense.

He has been lodged in the Dickinson County Correctional Center.

Ray's bond has been set at $25,000 cash/surety.

TV6 & FOX UP will continue to update this story as additional names and details are made available.

UPDATE: 10:14 a.m. Friday, Jan. 24:

One of the five people arrested Wednesday, January 22, has been identified. She's Amber Guth, 33, from Iron Mountain. Guth is behind bars Friday on drug charges. The Kingsford, Iron Mountain, Norway, Dickinson Drug Enforcement Team (KIND) made the arrest.

KIND officials say Guth, 33, is lodged in the Dickinson County Correctional Center. She’s facing one count of Controlled Substance – Delivery Methamphetamine, one count of Possession of Methamphetamine and Habitual Offender – Fourth Offense.

Guth’s bond is set at $25,000 cash/surety, 10%. There’s no court date at this time for her next appearance.

There was no further information provided.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Five people were arrested in a on various warrants in Iron Mountain.

According to the Iron Mountain Police Department, Dickinson County Sheriff's Office deputies and Iron Mountain officers on went to a residence on Wednesday, January 22, in the 600 Block of East G Street in an attempt to arrest someone on an existing Kingsford, Iron Mountain, Norway and Dickinson (KIND) Drug Enforcement Team drug warrant.

While on scene, officers arrested five individuals, three men and two women.

Two of the people were arrested for existing KIND drug delivery warrants. Two others were wanted out of the State of Wisconsin for various felony charges and/or parole violations. The fifth person was arrested for possession of methamphetamine.

All five are currently lodged in the Dickinson County Correctional Center pending arraignment.

No further information will be released until after each is arraigned.

TV6 & FOX UP will have more information as it becomes available.