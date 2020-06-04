'Fitness in the Park' offers free fitness classes

Two Marquette County fitness teachers are taking their classes outside during the coronavirus pandemic.

Lynne Mestnik and Charise Baker have started a new program called “Fitness in the Park.” Weather permitting, they will hold new classes each week at Kaufman Sports Complex in Marquette.

Mestnik and Baker say it’s their way of giving back during this stressful time.

“We decided during this COVID stuff that people still need to get out and honor social distancing, so we thought we’ll do some free classes and see what happens. This is our second one, and it’s been very successful,” said Charise Baker, Fitness in the Park

This week's class doubled as a birthday party for Charise, celebrating with cake after the workout. The organizers hope to continue the free classes throughout the summer.

Information about future classes will be posted on Charise Baker’s Facebook profile. You can visit her profile by clicking here.

