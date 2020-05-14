Fishing, boating ideal for curing cabin fever

It might be easy to find yourself stuck in a rut these days.

Stephanie Vatalaro, Senior Vice President of Marketing & Communications at the Recreational Boating and Fishing Foundation says fishing and boating are ideal ways to enjoy the outdoors.

"The outdoors is the remedy we all need. It's important for our mental health and well-being. Studies show just being close to water can lower your blood pressure, helping with anxiety and depression, especially now during the pandemic it gives you the chance to unplug or disconnect from what's going on," Vatalaro declared.

For kids, Vatalaro says fishing can help strengthen their capacity for staying focused.

"Kids who are maybe a little bit high strung. It helps them relax and learn to focus," Vatalaro asserted.

Click here to learn more about how and where to fish at takemefishing.org.

Not only is fishing your opportunity to food put on the table and pass on your knowledge to future generations, fishing and boating are great ways to contribute to various conservation programs in Upper Michigan.

"A lot of people don't realize that when you buy a fishing license, fishing equipment and your put fuel in your boat, funds from that go back to the state DNR agencies to do conservation work," Vatalaro announced.

John Pepin, Public Information Officer from the Michigan Department of Natural Resources says fish are still being stocked in the area this year, despite the ‘Stay home, Stay Safe’ Order.

"We have a database online where you can go in a look and see what waters we have stocked and what species we've stocked at what size and how many. Those are historic database that goes back years. So you can check that out for a specific body of water," Pepin shared.

Pepin says as the weather warms, fish become more and more active.

"Tomorrow [Friday, May 15] is the opening of the season where you can keep Walleye and Northern Pike. The end of May is when they're spawning in the inland waters and lakes. There's always a lot of people excited about the opening of Walleye and Pike season," Pepin recalled.

Some people are under the impression that it’s best to fish on sunny days. However, that’s not always the case. Pepin says some species prefer cloudy days with light rain so they’re more camouflaged.

Rain or shine, be sure to wear a life jacket, Pepin warns. Drowning is the cause of death in 76% of all boating-related fatalities. Plus, conservation officers statewide will be out educating the public and enforcing those regulations.

'Regulation violations that they see a lot of are people fishing on bodies of water that are closed or that have restricted gear limitations or restricted size limits or keeping too many fish. Those types of things are what we see a lot of,” Pepin stated.

Click here to learn more about the Michigan DNR's Trout Trails, Family Friendly Fishing Waters and more.

Remember with social distancing, to keep least a fishing pole’s length apart from one another.