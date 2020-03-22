First presumptive positive case of COVID-19 confirmed in Chippewa County

The first presumptive positive case of COVID-19 was confirmed in Chippewa County Sunday afternoon by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services. This according to the Chippewa County Health Department.

According to the Center for Disease Control (CDC), a presumptive positive result is when a patient has tested positive by a local public health laboratory, but when those results are still pending confirmation at a CDC lab.

The Chippewa County Health Department believes that the risk to the general public is minimal at this time. The presumptive positive case is an adult man, with a medical history. The man is currently hospitalized in isolation, not in Chippewa County.

The Health Department says that an investigation is currently underway to find out who the man was in contact with. Department officials added that strict social distancing should continue to be practiced, and that everyone should be acting like they already have the virus, by staying at home, away from others.