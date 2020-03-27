First positive COVID-19 case reported in Mackinac County hospital

The Mackinac Straits Health System is confirming that a hospital employee who works at the hospital in St. Ignace has tested positive for the disease caused by the coronavirus.

The hospital system confirmed in a press release Friday morning. It is the first announced case from Mackinac County.

MSHS says the person does not live in Mackinac County and is recovering at home. MSHS also reports the person does not have a recent history of international travel.

The LMAS District Health Department says appropriate steps have been taken to notify those employees in the respective work areas that may have been affected. To protect patient privacy and HIPAA regulations, the employee’s name is not being released.

The LMAS District Health Department is working with the Mackinac Straits Health System and assisting with case investigation and with follow-up contact tracing, assessment and monitoring in accordance with current CDC guidelines.

“Our community is special in so many ways, but we are not immune to COVID-19," said Karen Cheeseman, MSHS Chief Executive Officer. “This virus has quickly spread north and it has now hit home for us. We urge you to stay home in accordance with the Governor’s orders. Our organization exists to care for this community and our dedicated staff is our most valuable asset. Please help us protect them and our patients by taking this seriously and staying home.”

MSHS says it continues to screen everyone who enters its facility.

MSHS reminds everyone "to stay vigilant in using proper hand hygiene, following the guidelines for social distancing, and to stay home if you are feeling ill. Please take this seriously. You can help stop the spread."