First positive COVID-19 case confirmed in Marinette County

Marinette County Public Health announced that Marinette County has its first confirmed case of the novel coronavirus, COVID-19.

According to a press release sent out Thursday evening, this resident had contact with a confirmed case in another county.

Marinette County Public Health stated that it is working hard to identify who this resident may have come into close contact with as they begin to take appropriate steps and monitor the situation closely.

"It is important that Marinette County residents do not panic, but continue to follow recommendations to protect themselves, others, and slow the spread of COVID-19," said Molly Bonjean, Marinette County Public Health Officer.

