First positive COVID-19 case confirmed in Marquette County

The Marquette County Health Department has announced Marquette County's first confirmed positive COVID-19 case.

According to a press release Tuesday afternoon, the Marquette County Health Department became aware Tuesday of a positive COVID-19 case identified through commercial laboratory testing.

The health department says the identified person is an adult man with a history of recent domestic travel through international airports. The man has been in home isolation in accordance with current guidelines.

The health department says it will notify people who have been identified as close contacts. They will be assessed for symptoms and monitored properly. The department will not be disclosing additional information about the individual.

The department says it cannot say when the man was tested for COVID-19. Typically results are received within three to seven days of testing, the department confirmed.

The new numbers from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services do not include the Marquette County case. The state reported total stands at 1,791 cases with 24 deaths. These numbers are as of 10:00 a.m. Tuesday. There are no new cases on the list from Upper Michigan counties.

The only previous case reported in the U.P. was in Chippewa County. The Chippewa County Health Department said it believes that the risk to the general public is minimal at this time from that case; it remains unclear if that positive test came from the Kinross Correctional Facility inmate who was hospitalized in Northern Lower Michigan.

The Marquette County Health Department urges the community to follow recommendations to keep everyone safe. This includes following Gov. Whitmer's "Stay Home, Stay Safe" orders and social distancing.

People who are mildly ill with COVID-19 are able to safely recover at home. Seek medical care if your symptoms worsen by calling ahead to your provider.

COVID-19 symptoms may appear in as few as two days or as long as 14 days after exposure to the virus. Symptoms include fever, cough and shortness of breath. To prevent the spread of COVID-19, people should wash their hands properly, avoid close contact with sick people and disinfect commonly touched surfaces.

Reliable sources for further information:

Marquette County Health Department

State of Michigan

Centers for Disease Control

This story will be updated if further information becomes available.