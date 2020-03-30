First positive COVID-19 case confirmed in Mackinac County resident

Luce, Mackinac, Alger Schoolcraft (LMAS) District Health Department is announcing the first confirmed positive case of COVID-19 in a Mackinac County resident.

On March 30, 2020, LMAS District Health Department became aware of a positive COVID-19 case identified through Michigan Bureau of Laboratories. The identified person is an adult with a history of recent domestic travel. The individual has been hospitalized outside of the region.

The LMAS District Health Department will notify people who have been identified as close contacts. They will be assessed for symptoms and monitored appropriately. LMAS District Health Department will not be disclosing additional information about the individual.

The Health Department urges our community to continue to be cooperative with recommendations to keep yourself and others safe. This includes following “Stay Home, Stay Safe” orders and social distancing.

People who are mildly ill with COVID-19 are able to safely recover at home while others need additional care through hospitalization. COVID-19 symptoms may appear in as few as two days or as long as 14 days after exposure to the virus.

Symptoms include fever, cough, and shortness of breath.

To prevent the spread of COVID-19, people should wash their hands properly, avoid close contact with sick people, and disinfect commonly touched surfaces.

More information about COVID-19 and the Governor’s Executive Orders can be found at LMASDHD.org and Michigan.gov/Coronavirus.

Updates will be provided as more information is available.

