First positive COVID-19 case confirmed in Alger County resident

LMAS District Health Department is announcing the first confirmed positive case of COVID-19 in an Alger

County Resident.

On June 9, LMAS District Health Department became aware of a positive COVID-19 case identified through laboratory testing. The identified person is an adult and had contact with a confirmed case in another state. The person is currently hospitalized out of the area.

The LMAS District Health Department will notify people who have been identified as close contacts. They will be assessed for symptoms and monitored appropriately. In order to protect patient privacy, LMAS District Health Department will not be disclosing additional information about the individual.

LMAS District Health Department will not be submitting press releases for any additional cases after the first case in each county. It is important for everyone to know that the novel coronavirus which causes COVID-19 is present throughout the region.

As of 2:50 p.m. June 9, this case brings the U.P.'s total to 124 cases, with 16 deaths and at least 80 recoveries.

Even as restrictions are being eased, LMAS urges our communities to remain vigilant in order to keep yourself and others safe. People who are mildly ill with COVID-19 are able to safely recover at home while others need additional care through hospitalization. COVID-19 symptoms may appear in as few as two days or as long as 14 days after exposure to the virus. Some of the symptoms include fever, cough, and shortness of breath, loss of sense of smell, chills and headache. To prevent the spread of COVID-19, people should wash their hands properly, avoid close contact with people not in their immediate household, disinfect commonly touched surfaces, and wear cloth face coverings when maintaining six feet of distance is not possible outside of your home.

More information about COVID-19 and the Governor’s current Executive Orders can be found at LMASDHD.org and Michigan.gov/Coronavirus.

