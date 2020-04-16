First online webinar helps share cultural stories for Native American students at NMU

The first Digital Resilience Webinar was held for the Native American Community Engagement class at NMU. The guest speaker was Danny Garceau, a retired Sergeant Major with the US Army and National Guard.

Garceau is also a singer storyteller with the KBIC and part of singer groups Morning Thunder and Teal Lake Drum. He shared traditional Native American stories for the online group.

"Danny is a very multi-faceted, very interesting, very caring storyteller and culture bearer in our community so we thought this would be a good way to say in light of everything that is happening we're still going to share our culture and share these teachings," said Anthony Cergnul, NMU Student.

More than two dozen people attended the series online via Zoom. There are plans to continue the series as early as next week.

