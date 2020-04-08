First case of COVID-19 confirmed for Schoolcraft County

Schoolcraft County is now reporting its first confirmed case of COVID-19.

The Luce, Mackinac, Alger, Schoolcraft District Health Department (LMASDHD) was notified by a private laboratory that an adult with no history of domestic travel tested positive for COVID-19.

The health department said it believes the risk to the public from this case is "very low."

No further information has been released about the case and the LMAS District Health Department says it will not be disclosing additional information about the individual.

There are no other confirmed cases in Schoolcraft County, but this brings the Upper Peninsula total to 40 cases, and four reported deaths.

LMASDHD is urging residents to adhere to the “Stay Home, Stay Safe” order and social distancing order by Governor Gretchen Whitmer's office.

COVID-19 symptoms may appear in a few as two days or as long as 14 days after exposure to the virus. Symptoms include fever, cough, and shortness of breath.

To prevent the spread of COVID-19, people should wash their hands, stay home when sick, avoid close contact with sick people, and disinfect commonly touched surfaces.

Check LMASDHD.org for more information from the Luce, Mackinac, Alger, Schoolcraft District Health Department.

Other frequently updated and reliable sources include Michigan.gov/Coronavirus and CDC.gov/Coronavirus.

