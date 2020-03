First Presumptive Positive COVID-19 Case Confirmed in Delta County

Public Health Delta & Menominee Counties is announcing Delta County’s first positive case of COVID-19.

On March 29, 2020 Public Health Delta & Menominee Counties (PHDM) was notified by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services of the presumptive positive test result. The individual is an adult female. PHDM is in the process of identifying and contacting people who have had close contact with the individual.

“There is currently no specific treatment for COVID-19,” says Robert S. Van Howe, MD, Interim Medical Director for PHDM, “Many people who get COVID-19 experience mild, cold-like illness, but in some cases people experience severe illness, hospitalization, and/or death.”

The symptoms associated with COVID-19 include fever, cough, and shortness of breath.

Community members are encouraged to continue to follow the Executive Orders issued by the Governor and to “Stay Home, Stay Safe”. In addition, everyone must continue to practice frequent hand washing, avoid close contact with sick people, disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces and avoid touching their face.

Those who are concerned they may have a COVID-19 infection should contact their healthcare professional with their concerns. Healthcare professionals will make arrangements for evaluation that can minimize the risk of viral transmission and reduce the strain on the healthcare system.

For more information regarding COVID-19, please visit our website at www.phdm.org or www.michigan.gov/coronavirus, and www.cdc.gov/COVID19. There is also a state informational COVID-19 hotline (888-535-6136) available between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. EDT seven days per week.