First COVID-19 related death confirmed in Marquette County, 3 new cases confirmed

A resident at Norlite Nursing Center in Marquette who tested positive for COVID-19 died late Friday night, according to Norlite Quality Improvement Manager Wayne Johnson.

The adult male was in his 70s and had other co-morbidities.

A total of three residents tested positive following exposure with an asymptomatic employee, including the man who died.

The other two residents are in good spirits and their conditions are stable. Johnson also said all staff are wearing proper PPE and have been following CDC guidelines.

Other tests for residents have come back negative, with one test currently pending.

This brings the total cases in Marquette County to ten cases and one death. No further information has been released.

