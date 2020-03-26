First COVID-19 related death in Iron County, Wis. confirmed

Iron County Public health is confirming the first death associated with the novel coronavirus, COVID-19 in Iron County, Wisconsin.

This is also the first confirmed case in that county, according to a press release sent out by Iron County Public Health Thursday evening.

"We are saddened by this death and our hearts go out to the family, friends, and community," said Katie Hampston, Director of Public Health Iron County. "We strong encourage our residents to stay safer at home unless activities are essential. That is the best way to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and protect the health and safety of our community."

This case has no known connection to Upper Michigan's first reported death from COVID-19 in Gogebic County.

