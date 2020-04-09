First COVID-19 case confirmed in Menominee County

Public Health Delta & Menominee Counties announced Menominee County’s first positive case of COVID-19.

On April 9, 2020, Public Health Delta & Menominee Counties (PHDM) was notified by the Bay Area Hospital of the presumptive positive test result for an adult woman.

No other details were released by the health department, and no additional information will be made available.

PHDM is in the process of identifying and contacting people who have had close contact with the individual.

“There is currently no specific treatment for COVID-19,” says Robert S. Van Howe, MD, Interim Medical Director for PHDM, “Many people who get COVID-19 experience mild, cold-like illness, but in some cases people experience severe illness, hospitalization, and/or death.”

There are no other confirmed cases in Menominee County, but this brings the Upper Peninsula total to 44 cases, and five reported deaths.

Total cases in Michigan are at 21,504, with 1,158 total deaths as of April 9 at 3 p.m. eastern.

The symptoms associated with COVID-19 include fever, cough, and shortness of breath.

Community members are encouraged to continue to follow the Executive Orders issued by the Governor and to “Stay Home, Stay Safe." In addition, everyone must continue to practice frequent hand washing, avoid close contact with sick people, disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces and avoid touching their face.

Those who are concerned they may have a COVID-19 infection should contact their healthcare professional with their concerns. Healthcare professionals will make arrangements for evaluation that can minimize the risk of viral transmission and reduce the strain on the healthcare system.

For more information regarding COVID-19, please visit our website at www.phdm.org or Michigan.gov/Coronavirus and CDC.gov/Coronavirus.

There is also a state informational COVID-19 hotline (888-535-6136) available between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. EDT seven days per week.

For continuing coronavirus coverage from TV6 & FOX UP, visit uppermichiganssource.com/coronavirus.