First COVID-19 case confirmed in Dickinson County

Dickinson County is now reporting its first confirmed case of COVID-19.

The Dickinson-Iron District Health Department (DIDHD) was notified by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) of a presumptive positive COVID-19 case in Dickinson County.

The person is identified as an adult man, but nothing else was released.

The health department is working to contact those who have been identified as a close contact.

No further information has been released about the case and the Dickinson-Iron District Health Department says it will not be disclosing additional information about the individual.

DIDHD is urging residents to adhere to the “Stay Home, Stay Safe” order and social distancing order by the Governor’s office.

COVID-19 symptoms may appear in a few as two days or as long as 14 days after exposure to the virus. Symptoms include fever, cough, and shortness of breath.

To prevent the spread of COVID-19, people should wash their hands, stay home when sick, avoid close contact with sick people, and disinfect commonly touched surfaces.

Check www.didhd.org for more information from the Dickinson-Iron District Health Department.

In the U.P. so far, 16 cases have been reported as of Wednesday, April 1.

Other frequently updated and reliable sources include Michigan.gov/Coronavirus and CDC.gov/Coronavirus.

For continuing coronavirus coverage from TV6 & FOX UP, visit uppermichiganssource.com/coronavirus.

