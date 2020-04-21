First Bank seeks approval for relocation within city of Marquette

A site plan for a new First Bank building in Marquette was approved at the Marquette City Planning Commission meeting Tuesday night.

The bank, currently located on Washington Street, across the road from Jet's Pizza, wants to relocate to 2025 US Highway 41 West. That's the site of the old Riverside Auto Mall. The bank hopes to construct a new two story office building, complete with a drive thru, to take the place of their current building.

There was concern over an old water main, which may have to be replaced. That’s why the site plan was approved with a condition.

“Including the understanding that all utilities on the parent parcel are the property of the developer and they are responsible for maintaining them until such a time as they can present a completed plan, and if the water mains are relocated, all of the necessary work may be at the developer's expense,” said Michael Larson, a member of the Marquette City Planning Commission.

The request will now go to the Marquette City Commission for further approval.

