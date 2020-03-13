Firefighters battling a house fire in K.I. Sawyer

Firefighters currently battling a house fire in K.I. Sawyer.

It's at a duplex at 108 Albatross Street.

TV6 & FOX UP's reporter on the scene saw heavy smoke and flames coming from the two-story home, as fire fighters worked to tackle the blaze.

Fire hydrants however were buried under deep and frozen snow banks, which made the initial fire fighting difficult.

No information has been released on how the fire started or if there are any injuries.

TV6 & FOX UP will continue to update the story as more information becomes available.