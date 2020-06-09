Fire hydrants in KI Sawyer to be repaired beginning June 10

From June 10 through July 1, fire hydrant repairs will be performed on most out of service hydrants in the housing side of K.I. Sawyer.

Water pressure will be reduced in areas close to these hydrants while repairs are being made. Please be patient as water may become discolored during this project.

In the event that a water main has to be shut off to perform this maintenance, boil water notices will be delivered to every affected customer. If you do not receive a boil water notice door hanger, you do not have to boil water. Boil water advisories typically last 48 hours and a notice that the boil water advisory is over will be delivered.

A map showing hydrant repair locations is available on the Marquette County Website at www.co.marquette.mi.us.

Updates will be posted on the Marquette County website and Sawyer Water Department Facebook page.

