Fire destroys West Baraga Ave home in Marquette

A Marquette home is completely destroyed after a fire that broke out just before noon Saturday morning.

The Marquette City Police and Fire Departments responded to 528 W. Baraga Avenue at 11:45 a.m. for a structure fire. The house was fully engulfed with people still inside.

Those inside the home were evacuated, and two of them were taken to U.P. Health System-Marquette. The extent of their injuries is still not known at this time.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. The Marquette City Police and Fire departments were assisted by Chocolay Township Fire, Marquette Township Fire, UPHS EMS, and the Michigan State Police Fire Marshall.

