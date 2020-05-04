Fire department reminds residents about fire safety after two fires in Keweenaw County

The Lac La Belle Volunteer Fire Department in Keweenaw County is reminding everyone to use proper fire safety techniques to prevent large wildfires.

According to a release from the fire department, fire personnel responded to a grass fire at the Little Gratiot River on the Gay/Lac La Belle Road on Friday, April 30. This location is popular for smelting, the department said.

Though visitors were able to put the fire out before fire fighters arrived, the department raked and put down an additional 500 gallons of water to be sure flames wouldn't reemerge, the fire department said.

On Saturday, May 2, an unattended campfire was found by a fireman and the Lac La Belle team responded again to put out the flames.

Though the team was able to extinguish both fires, they are aware of the damage that could have been caused had they not been able to.

"This irresponsible behavior could easily cause a bigger fire that may not be able to be put out prior to reaching residential areas not that far away," the department said of the small fires. "The heavily wooded area next to the Gratiot River and Jackson Park is very dense and basically not accessible, so if a fire spreads and starts that area on fire it will be a very big problem."

Lac La Belle Volunteer Fire Department asks visitors and residents need to use caution and fire safety when having a fire. Soak the fire in water before leaving and turn it over a few times, pouring more water down, to avoid wildfires, the fire department said.

"You should also be aware if your fire gets out of hand, you may be held accountable for the damage [it] causes," the fire department said in its release.