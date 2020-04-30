Fire crews battling flames at Delta Inn Motel in Escanaba

Fire crews are battling flames in downtown Escanaba Thursday afternoon.

TV6's Grace Blair was live on the scene of the fire at the Delta Inn Motel on Ludington Street.

The windy conditions are adding to the flames and blowing the smoke across the street.

Blair said officials are unsure of what started the fire, but that it began on the second floor.

The American Red Cross is also on scene, providing refreshments to the firefighters.

TV6 & FOX UP will have more details as they are made available.