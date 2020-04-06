Fire Station offers delivery of recreational and medical marijuana

In order to reach more customers during the coronavirus pandemic, businesses are adding new services. Marijuana dispensaries are no exception.

The Fire Station in Negaunee Township is now offering delivery of both recreational and medical marijuana products. The service is available in Marquette, Negaunee, Ishpeming and the surrounding areas.

Deliveries are currently being made in unmarked cars, equipped with GPS monitoring and cameras to provide safety and security to employees.

The Fire Station was always planning to offer delivery, but the current situation helped provide the push to get it done.

“It just so happens that this Covid-19 ended up falling kind of in place with us launching it anyway. We were planning on launching around this time regardless, but it just gave us that little extra kick we needed to actually make it happen,” said Stosh Wasik, Co-Owner of the Fire Station.

Delivery is available from 10 a.m. - 8 p.m. every day.

