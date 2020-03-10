Finlandia women's basketball team celebrates ACAA championship

Finlandia University celebrated a division championship with the Hancock community Tuesday night.

The Finlandia women's basketball team bested the University of California, Santa Cruz, women’s team during the American Collegiate Athletic Association (ACAA) tournament to become champions.

Finlandia students, staff and members of the Hancock community showed up to help celebrate the team’s victory. The team feels it's important to celebrate these victories with the community that supports them.

"I think the community was waiting for something like this from us, you know a smaller Division III school, and I think it's big for a Division III program to get this kind of awareness. It really helps the program out, it helps the school out, and it's important for us to celebrate with our fans and our friends," said Mariah Dunham, Head Coach of Finlandia’s women’s basketball team.

Finlandia unfortunately did not receive a bid to the Division III Women’s NCAA Tournament, but is already starting to prepare for next season.

