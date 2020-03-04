Finlandia to offer two new majors starting in 2020

Finlandia University is offering two new majors for their students in the fall of 2020.

Students at Finlandia will be able to work toward a bachelor of science in both biology and psychology this upcoming academic year. The new majors are built on the university's current biology and psychology degrees offered as a bachelor of arts, but have a higher focus on math related courses and research, to give students more options after their undergrad career.

"With a Bachelor of Science, there's more science credits and a higher math requirement. Those are things that graduate programs and medical schools are looking for, so when students have those aspirations the B.S. would be better suited for them," said Jason Oyadomari, Dean of Finlandia’s Suomi College of Arts and Sciences.

Finlandia will also be offering two new minors this fall, one in military science and the other in global studies.

