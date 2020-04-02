Finlandia listed in Top 30 Best Nursing Schools in Michigan

Finlandia University has been listed as one of the Top 30 Best Nursing Schools in Michigan according to Nursing Schools Almanac.

“The success of the Finlandia nursing program displays the combination of several factors,” said Assistant Professor Irina Sergeyeva. “First of all, our small college-based community is located in a place where local businesses are collaborating to provide the best experiences for our students. Nursing students have the opportunity to learn and practice their skills right by the patient’s bedside under the direct guidance of faculty and nurses. Second, nursing instructors are always available to students to clarify complex concepts or demonstrate a procedure. Third, Finlandia nursing students participate in the shared governance of the program.

“Finally, the unique feature of the program is Academic Families. Upper-level students orient novice students to the campus, program requirements, local resources and support them throughout the first year.”

Nursing Schools Almanac researched over 3,000 schools in the country on the institution’s academic prestige and perceived value, the breadth and depth of nursing programs offered and finally student success, particularly on the NCLEX licensure examination. Nursing Schools Almanac then combined these assessments into an overall score and ranked accordingly.

The College of Health Sciences offers both a traditional pre-licensure BSN and an RN-to-BSN program. Graduates of the pre-licensure BSN program consistently perform strongly on the NCLEX-RN national licensure examination, including a perfect 100% first-time pass rate in 2016 and 2019.

FINLANDIA’S COMMITMENT TO AFFORDABILITY

Recently, FinnU was also named one of the Most Affordable Schools in Michigan for a Bachelor’s Degree according to Affordable Schools.

In addition, Finlandia just introduced two new needs-based scholarship initiatives designed to help make private higher education affordable for all. The Rise Together Scholarship provides free full tuition to eligible low-income students beginning in Fall 2020, while the Western Great Lakes Scholarship will provide need-based funding up to $4,000 for any student hailing from Michigan, Minnesota, Wisconsin and Illinois.

To learn more about Finlandia’s numerous scholarship opportunities, please visit finlandia.edu/scholarships.