Finlandia holds virtual commencement ceremony for 2020 graduating class

Finlandia is holding a virtual commencement tonight for this year’s graduating class.

The commencement was streamed on YouTube starting at 6 p.m. on Thursday. Its aim was to give this year’s graduating class the closest experience they can to a regular commencement under the current circumstances. While many colleges around the country have opted for some form of virtual commencement, Finlandia’s small size gives them the ability to individually recognize each graduating student.

"We we're able to incorporate their photos into a slide that announced their degree, their name, and any possible comment that they wanted to also express with their graduation," said Fredi de Yampert, Vice President of Academics at Finlandia University.

Finlandia is graduating 84 of its students through the virtual commencement.

