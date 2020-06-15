Finlandia begins phase 2 of 'Back to Work Safely Plan'

Finlandia University entered Phase 2 of it’s Back to Work Safely Plan for Employees on Monday, June 15.

Finlandia employees who cannot work from home can return to work in a limited capacity after completing a mandatory COVID-19 and MIOSHA training in addition to a daily COVID-19 health screening online.

Employees should contact their supervisors regarding their specific work schedules and options. Employees who can work from home may continue to do so. Those employees who are on campus should work safely within the Phase 2 guidelines.

Campus will continue to remain closed to the public except for the Jutila Center, which is open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and North Wind Books.

Finlandia is encouraging all patrons of North Wind Books and the Jutila Center to wear masks and adhere to social distancing guidelines

While summer courses at Finlandia remain online, FinnU is preparing to open for safe face-to-face instruction in the fall.

Story originally posted at finlandia.edu/news.