Finlandia University virtual Graduation Ceremony to be May 21, 2020

Finlandia University’s 2020 Baccalaureate and Commencement activities have been changed to a virtual format.

"This is a particularly unique day for the Class of 2020, and we invite the Finlandia community to share in the celebration," said Fredi deYampert, Vice President of Academic Affairs. "We are extremely proud of all that our graduates have accomplished here at Finlandia and we are excited to share this day with you, our graduates, families, and friends."

Join us on Facebook Live at 10 a.m. on May 3, 2020 as Pastor Sarah Semmler Smith will hold a virtual Baccalaureate in the Chapel of St. Matthew.

On May 21, 2020 at 6 p.m. University President Philip Johnson, Vice President of Academic Affairs Fredi deYampert, Student Representative Nicholas Tobey and Commencement Speaker Darlene King will be holding the virtual Commencement ceremony. Students will be able to create watch parties to invite their family and friends to join in the celebration.

Updates of Virtual Graduation Day 2020 at Finlandia University can be found at finlandia.edu/graduation.