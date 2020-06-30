Finlandia University to resume in-person classes this fall

Finlandia University will be resuming in-person classes for the 2020 fall semester.

Dean of Students Erin Barnett says that this is to provide the experience students are used to.

“Our students expect an on-campus experience, that’s what they love about Finlandia,” she explained. “So, we’re finding a way to make the fall semester a safe environment for our faculty, our staff and our students.”

The safety measures instituted by the university include keeping desks farther away from each other, office hours held through Zoom and moving some student organizations outdoors.

“So, we have a very active student senate,” Barnett said. “And they’re actually going to partner with us on helping to explain to students what the new policies are and how we’re going to operate in the fall.”

Due to the campus’ small size, there hasn’t been any cause to create more sections or split up classes. However, Barnett advises students to pay attention to any updates.

“I think our plan is always evolving as we get new information from the CDC, from our Western U.P. Health Department... from all the folks we’re collaborating with, so the plan is constantly changing as we get new information. And we’ll continue to release that throughout the summer so that students know what to expect in the fall," Barnett said,

Barnett said that in-person classes will end by Thanksgiving break, allowing students to go home and finish the semester online.

