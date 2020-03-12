Finlandia University shifts to online classes and closes residence halls in precautionary coronavirus measures

With two confirmed cases of coronavirus in Michigan, universities across the state have taken proactive measures by moving classes online for the remainder of the year. Finlandia has joined them in that effort.

"The governor of the state of Michigan has taken an aggressive posture towards the coronavirus and Finlandia has chosen to take a similar posture. The coronavirus is serious, as we all know, and Finlandia wants to take action at a time when the risk remains low," said Philip Johnson, President of Finlandia University.

Finlandia has also chosen to go a step beyond and close their residence halls, with students being required to vacate their dorms by March 17th.

"The decision to close the residence hall was equally important to us. With it open there's no way, in our estimation, to achieve social distancing and be vigilant about mitigating the spread of this virus," said Johnson.

The decision to vacate residence halls has a much larger impact on students from out of state, however Finlandia is working to help them through the process.

"We know that this disruption is not going to be felt evenly across our enrollment. We are taking every effort to make sure that this disruption can be absorbed by everyone of our students. We can do that, we know them that well, we can set supports in place, and that's what we will do," added Johnson.

Finlandia has also cancelled events of over 25 people, spring sporting events, and will make a decision on their commencement ceremony by April 3rd.

"This is a fluid situation for all of us, and we're going to make sure that whatever decisions we make are in the best interest of our students, faculty, staff, community, the campus, as well as our neighboring communities,” said Johnson.

