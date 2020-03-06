Finlandia Servant Leadership Program hosting fundraiser for Tanzania trip

On March 14, 2020, students participating in Finlandia's Servant Leadership trip to Tanzania this summer will be hosting a soup, salad and silent auction fundraiser at Gloria Dei Lutheran Church in Hancock.

Proceeds from the event will help cover the cost of travel to and from Tanzania.

Five students will be traveling to Tanzania this May for three weeks. Rene Johnson, Servant Leadership Director and Assistant Professor of Religion will be one of the two staff members who will be traveling alongside students.

“This will be the 15th annual Servant Leadership in Tanzania group to be received by our wonderful hosts," said Johnson. "With this year’s group of five students, the total number of students who have been changed by three weeks of relationship building with our partners will be 91. Those partners are Kisarawe Lutheran Junior Seminary (a secondary school), Muhumbili National Hospital, and Temeke Lutheran Church.”

Since 2006, 91 students have been able to experience the relationship with partners in Tanzania from hospitals to secondary schools.

“Our fundraisers subsidize some of the students’ expenses related to this experience, but we are also raising money for a financial gift we bring to Kisarawe School every year," said Johnson. “This gift of money has enabled the school to build a dish washing station outside the school’s cafeteria, buy a couple of TVs for classroom use and students relaxation, and to build a pig shed to produce meat for the students and generate income for the school. Last year our gift was used to buy five new pigs for the project which were named after the Finlandia group.”

The fundraiser will take place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tickets can be purchased for $7 before the event from Dr. Rene Johnson, rene.johnson@finlandia.edu or 906-487-7558 or for $8 at the door. Students and children 6–12 can purchase tickets for $5.

With the purchase of a ticket, participants have access to the silent auction and lunch.