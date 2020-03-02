'Fine Arts Night' in Iron Mountain welcomes family involvement

North Elementary School, in Iron Mountain, showcased what their school has to offer.

Fine Arts Night, and early kindergarten and kindergarten registration took place at the school. The annual event displayed student accomplishments in art, music, dance and drama.

New incoming students, were able to see what they could soon be a part of.

"We welcome it, we want to get more involvement. Family involvement here at North Elementary is very important. We want the parents to know that they are a big part of their child's education and us here at North, teaming with them, we have much more success with their students,” said Donny Bianco, the principal at North Elementary.

Both the early kindergarten and kindergarten class are full days, five days a week. To register, students must be 5 years of age on or before Sept. 1st, 2020. The next registration date is Mar. 31st, at the ISD Willis Center.

