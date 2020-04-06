Finding new ways to support local restaurants

Outlanders restaurant has teamed up with a new organization to help support local restaurants. called 'Iloverestaurants.org.' That website has named Outlanders an "Essential Independent Restaurant."

The site allows you to purchase merchandise or gift cards featuring the logos of your favorite restaurant. When most restaurants and their employees are experiencing difficult financial times, this could be a source of extra revenue.

"Check it out and realize that this has the opportunity to be so much bigger than just Outlanders, we have the opportunity to help everyone get through this, we are trying to let everyone know that we found this opportunity and we want them to be a part of it," said Outlanders General Manager, Nichole Klingler.

Iloverestaurants.org is still a new site. They're hoping to expand it to help restaurants across the country.

