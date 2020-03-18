Finding UP's frost line as we head into spring

Official spring begins at 11:50 PM EDT Thursday. For residents of Upper Michigan, that milestone rarely means we’re finished with winter weather.

One crucial factor that determines how quickly we can move on with spring is the frost line.

Matt Zika, Warning Coordination Meteorologist at the National Weather Service site in Negaunee says this winter was one of the top ten warmest winters on record.

"January was 7 or 9 degrees above normal. February was a couple degrees above normal. March so far is 5 degrees above normal. With that type of a pattern and the fact that we got such a heavy blanket of snow, it's protected anybody that's concerned about frost being an issue," Zika declared.

The latest measurement from their frost tube revealed roughly two inches of frost in the ground according to Zika.

"It sort of makes sense that there's not a lot of frost in the ground," Zika added.

The Michigan Department of Transportation also maintains dozens of frost tubes with frost depths ranging widely according to MDOT Communications Representative, Dan Weingarten.

"In the northern U.P., there are places with frost down as deep as 7 feet. In the southern U.P., some of it's gone already. So, zero frost depth," Weingarten announced.

Wiengarten says MDOT uses these frost tubes to determine when to place and lift spring weight restrictions on Michigan's roads.

"When things are thawing from the top down, water can get stopped by that frost line, trapped between the pavement and the frost. Then you get a soft roadbed and when you get heavy weights traveling across that pavement, that's when you get cracking and damage to the pavement," Weingarten explained.

Currently, about 3/4 of the state roadways are under weight restrictions according to Weingarten.

"Restrictions are in place right now for the Upper Peninsula. They went on about March 9th. If temperatures remain around normal we anticipate that those could be lifted sometime in early May," Weingarten predicted.

These restrictions don't impact the everyday motorist. But drivers involved with commercial and industrial transportation should note that MDOT will not issue permits for wide or over-sized loads;with few exceptions.

"Governor made a declaration that we would be lifting those weight restrictions for any vehicles that are hauling food or medical supplies or anything related directly to COVID-19 relief in an effort to make sure that material gets to where it needs to go," Weingarten clarified.

Meanwhile, long term projections favor near to slightly above average temperatures.

"Precipitation is a little bit more of a coin flip. But there are a few signals that we may end up a little bit wetter than normal. So there will be some runoff and there may be some minor issues but from a historical perspective, most areas are going to be able to handle the runoff as we head through the next couple of months," Zika stated.

Minor flooding issues include high water on area creeks and streams and short-lived high water on our major rivers.