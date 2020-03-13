Financials advisors encourage investors to remain calm

Mark Aho Financial advisors are advising investors to remain calm and patient after Thursday’s drop in the stock market.

This is the most the Dow Jones fell since the Black Monday Crash of 1987.

Advisors understand there is a lot of uncertainty going on right now, but they assure investors again it's best to remain calm and patient during this time.

"Historically, these do past. We don't know how long this is going to last. It may be a few months or it may be longer than that. But at the end of the day, you have to remember to remain calm and patient. Nobody likes these times, but we need to continue to focus on our long-term goals. We're looking two, five and 10 years out. We're not worried about what you're February or March statement looks like because they're not going to be good. But, we need to continue to focus on our long-term goals,” said Mark Aho Financial Group Financial Advisor, Joe Jeeves.

The financial group advises people to pay attention to what's going on, but also to keep these recommendation in mind to not cause additional panic.