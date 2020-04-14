Financial spring cleaning, tips from a certified financial planner

During this time of uncertainty, experts say having a financial plan is crucial.

Tips from Scott Sampeer, a certified financial planner, on April finances.

Scott Sampeer, a certified financial planner with Northwestern Mutual in Marquette, says its time to spring clean the finances.

He recommends revisiting the budget. Evaluating non-essential expenses including monthly subscriptions, multiple gym memberships, and non-healthy habits.

Sampeer also says to continue to plan for retirement. Regardless of how close you are, Sampeer recommends making contributions to your future even in uncertain times.

If expecting a refund, file your 2019 taxes, if you haven't done so already. Sampeer says you can wait until the extended deadline of July 15th if you will owe funds.

Finally, Sampeer recommends conducting a financial check-in.

By checking your credit score, creating a balance sheet, and educating yourself, he says being proactive will minimize stress.

Reach out to Scott Sampeer via e-mail or telephone at 906-629-6007 for more information.