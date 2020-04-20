Filing deadline coming for August primary election

The filing deadline to file for upcoming elections is Tuesday April 21 at 4 p.m. Within Marquette County it's your chance to file for the County Board of Commissioners, Clerk, Treasurer, or other positions. Staff will be in the building accepting the filings by appointment until 4 p.m.

"All the county seats are up at the end of the year so the County Clerk, the County Treasurer, the County Prosecutor, the County Sheriff, the County Commissioners, so if anybody is interested in filing for county offices, I will take those filings in here," said Marquette County Clerk Linda Talsma.

For township or city positions, those filings should be done at the individual township or city hall.

