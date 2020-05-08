Candidates announced for U.S. and State House, Senate

The filing deadline to sign up as a candidate for the the Michigan seats in the U.S. House of Representatives and Senate, passed at 5 p.m. on Friday.

This deadline also included the candidates for the Michigan state Senate and House.

There are two Republican Candidates running against sitting Democratic Senator Gary Peters: John James (R) received a total of 23,689 signatures and Bob Carr (R) received 7,700 signatures.

The First District Congress seat for the Michigan House of Representatives has two Democrats running against current Republican Representative Jack Bergman: Dana Ferguson (D) of Negaunee filed back in March and Linda O’Dell (D) of Petosky filed in late April.

Democrat Renee Richer of Escanaba is running against Republican Representative Beau LaFave in the 108th district.

In the 109th district, two Republicans will be running against Democrat Representative Sara Cambensy: Matthew Ross of Gwinn and Melody Wagner, also of Gwinn.

Three Democrats are running against Republican Representative Greg Markannen for the 110th district Michigan House of Representatives seat—Lawrence Dale of Ironwood, Janet Metsa of Houghton, and Casey Verberkmoes of Lake Linden.

The Michigan Primary is scheduled for August 4th.