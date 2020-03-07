The fifth annual Ride FORCODY was held Saturday at Marquette Mountain.

Five years ago, Cody Revord passed away from a head injury while performing a trick on his snowboard. Danielle Peterson, Cody's Aunt, says while Cody normally used proper caution, this time he was not wearing a helmet.

"He loved snowboarding. He lived at the hill. He loved to be in the air. He loved biking, skateboarding. He was always doing flips and tricks and he always wore his helmet. He did one run without his helmet and hit his head. That's when the accident happened. You just never know when it's going to be the accident that can really make a difference," Peterson recalled.

Cody's friends and family gathered at the hill to celebrate his life and to promote helmet use, especially in skiing and snowboarding. Peterson says kids and young adults are predictable. Everyone knows they’re going to take chances occasionally and that should not change.

"We want kids to be out trying new things and going to extremes. They're going to do it. Let's just keep them safe. There are special helmets for each sport and we want to be able to keep our kids safe and stop those traumatic brain injuries," Peterson declared.

Several items were raffled off for Cody with funds going to help ensure kids are playing safely throughout the year.

"The NTN pump track at Vandenboom. We've given to them. We've given to the foster closest for kids that need helmets through there. We work with the Marquette City Police Department and we will give gift cards or stickers to kids that they see with helmets to promote helmet safety and reward kids for wearing their helmets," Peterson announced.

Cody would have been 23 years old this year.