Fewer criminal complaints does not always mean less crime

With less traffic on local roadways, it stands to reason that first responders are dealing with fewer traffic accidents.

Detective Captain, Greg Kinonen with the Marquette City Police says he has also noticed a decline in the city's crime rate.

"Our calls for service have gone down. It seems like people are following the stay at home orders," Kinonen announced.

In addition to serving and protecting the public, officers are taking extra steps to protect themselves, according to Kinonen.

"We could be carriers just as much as anybody else. The last thing I want to do is spread it to somebody," Kinonen stated.

So officers are taking every precaution.

"We're just trying to minimize contact as much as we can. We’re wearing masks, rubber gloves, minimizing face to face contact on minor complaints. Some of the complaints we've been able to take are over the phone,” Kinonen said.

As we move closer and closer to the summer season, Kinonen says it's understandable that people will want to get outside more.

"I understand when the weather gets nice, people want to be out. But as long as we hold the six foot separation and we follow the CDC orders we're doing all we can. That's the key here," Kinonen repeated.

Unfortunately, the home can still be a dangerous place for domestic violence victims, according to Alisha Young, Program Director at the Women’s Center in Marquette.

"We are not as busy but I don't think it's because it's not happening. I think it's because the victims can't reach out," Young asserted.

Young says silence can be deceiving right now.

"I feel like people are trying to make things work because they are stuck at home right now with no way of getting out. I think we are going to see a large peak at the end of this stay at home order," Young predicted.

All the Women’s Center services are still available, including the Harbor House.

"Victims can call our 24 hour crisis line which is 906-226-6611 or 1-800-455-6611 and they can be in touch with an advocate that can either help them safety plan or do an assessment to come into shelter,” Young stated.

the Women's Center is located at 1310S. Front St. in Marquette. Click here to learn more about the services available.