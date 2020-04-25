Festival of the Angry Bear to take place LIVE online

The Festival of the Angry Bear is an annual celebration of the springtime rite of emerging from winter hibernation.

But this year's Angry Bear will be a bit different.

The festival will take place LIVE online Saturday, May 2 starting at 8 p.m.

Several local and regional musicians will stream LIVE performances from the Ore Dock Facebook page.

Ore Dock Owner, Andrea Pernsteiner says this year's limited edition barrel aged sour beers will be available for curbside pickup starting this week. You must order your beer from the Ore Dock Brewing Company website

"We have a couple that have been in the barrels anywhere from ten months to two years. Then we also have a variety of options that you can't get in the stores for patrons that maybe are supporting us through the stores but want to try something a little different that they would have normally maybe had here in the tap room but right now they're going to have from the comfort of their own homes," Pernsteiner announced.

If your refined palate truly prefers those barrel aged sour beers, you’ll want to reserve yours quickly.

"We actually only have three kegs of each of the sour options. So it's very limited. That's why we're encouraging people to get on our website and place those orders now. You won't be picking them up until next week but by placing your order now, it gets you that spot," Pernsteiner insisted.

Once those limited edition beers are sold out, you'll still be able to order the other Ore Dock products. You can also call the tap room every Monday through Saturday from 2 until 7 p.m.