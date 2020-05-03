Feeding frontline workers during coronavirus pandemic

After seeing struggling frontline workers and restaurants in Marquette County due to the coronavirus pandemic, local nurse Rachel Bannan-Hutter created “Feeding the Frontline, Marquette County” to provide meals from local restaurants for essential workers.

"I wanted somehow to combine two forces: help businesses and support nurses. We all like to have free food, and we like to be shown that we are appreciated,” Bannan-Hutter said.

Feeding the Frontline's newest endeavor, Bannan-Hutter says, is asking the community to sponsor various healthcare facilities from May 6 - May 13 in order to celebrate National Nurse Week.

"We're asking our community to adopt specific units at both UPHS-Marquette and Bell, nursing homes and assisted living facilities. Due to our funding, it's not feasible for us to finance all these places, so that's why we're asking for help,” Bannan-Hutter said.

She adds that the support from the community so far has been overwhelmingly positive.

"The empathy and love from all these people is absolutely amazing. It's been truly amazing how blessed we are to be living in the U.P. We've already had a huge response from businesses and families offering to adopt specific units,” Bannan-Hutter added.

To donate to the Feeding the Frontline, Marquette County GoFundMe account, click here.

For more information, and to ask questions, clickhere.

