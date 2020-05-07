Feeding America returns to NORTHIRON Church for 2020 season

Volunteers at NORTHIRON Church are getting ready for this year's food distribution season thanks to help from Feeding America.

Volunteers say they took extra precautions Thursday handling food due to COVID-19.

Workers wore PPE gear, tried to distance themselves and even used a contactless delivery system to ensure everyone's safety.

Workers also noticed more cars due to increase need surrounding the virus.

"People just don't have jobs or they may not be working so it's just an extra special time, and we're here to help in every way we can, especially now during these times,” said Matthew Bloch, a volunteer at Thursday’s event.

Volunteers remind the community groceries will be available on the first Thursday of each month.