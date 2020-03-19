Feeding America Truck visits the Salvation Army Ishpeming Community Center

The Ishpeming community came together to unload a truckload of food from Feeding America. Two dozen community members formed an assembly line to stock the Salvation Army Ishpeming Community Center shelves to better serve their area.

Feeding America comes to the area every three month making stops at St. Vincent de Paul and both Marquette County Salvation Army locations

Ishpeming office manager Liz Nevala says she was moved to tears from the support in such a difficult time.

“We are trying to keep our doors open for our community and our neighbors and our friends. I was really concerned because everybody has been told to stay home, we wouldn’t have any help,” said Nevala. “I put it on Facebook and I have more people than I have ever had before.”

Salvation Army intends to keep their doors open as long as possible. It is still accepting donations and volunteers.

For more information call the centers(906) 486-8121 for Ishpeming Community Center and (906) 226-2241 for Marquette Community Center.