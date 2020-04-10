Feed the Front Line is showing support to health care workers and small business owners

A newly formed Facebook group is hoping to show appreciation to local health care workers, while also supporting locally owned restaurants.

Feed the Front Line Marquette County is raising money, with a goal of feeding health care workers during this challenging time. Lunches are being delivered to different agencies when workers are on the job.

Less than a week ago, a GoFundMe was started to raise money for the effort. As of today, they are less than $200 away from reaching their fundraising goal.

“I feel like our community is awesome, it’s unlike the bigger cities I've lived in, where it’s smaller enough where we support each other, and I just like it’s best to keep everybodies morale up and have people see that we’re supporting each other during out times of crisis,” said Rachel Bannan-Hutter, Organizer of Feed the Front Lines - Marquette County.

To make a donation to the effort, click here.