Federal grants available for substance abuse and mental illness treatment amid COVID-19



As the Trump administration responds to meet the needs of Americans affected by the coronavirus pandemic, the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) is announcing emergency grants to help Americans dealing with substance use disorders and/or serious mental illness.

The agency has announced it is accepting applications for fiscal year (FY) 2020 Emergency Grants to Address Mental and Substance Use Disorders During COVID-19 (Short Title: Emergency COVID-19). The grants total $110 million and will provide up to $2 million for successful state applicants and up to $500,000 for successful territory and tribal applicants for 16 months.

“SAMHSA recognizes there are currently 57.8 million Americans living with mental and/or substance use disorders – the data from our own National Survey on Drug Use and Health attest to this,” said Elinore F. McCance-Katz, MD, PhD, the HHS Assistant Secretary for Mental Health and Substance Use and the head of SAMHSA.

SAMHSA expects the current national crisis of COVID-19 to contribute to an increase of Americans grappling with those disorders: People throughout the nation will struggle with increases in depression, anxiety, trauma, and grief.

“The purpose of the emergency grant is to provide much needed crisis intervention services, mental and substance use disorder treatment, and other related recovery supports for children and adults impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Assistant Secretary McCance-Katz. “Funding will be provided to states, territories and tribes to develop comprehensive systems to address these needs. ¨

For eligibility and other information about the emergency grants, visit https://www.samhsa.gov/grants/grant-announcements/fg-20-006.

