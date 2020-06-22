Federal agents investigate drug dealing in Michigan prison

Federal agents are investigating a drug operation behind bars at a prison in the Upper Peninsula.

A search at the Alger prison turned up methamphetamine, LSD, a medication for opioid addiction and a digital scale.

The Detroit News says the details are in federal court records.

No one has been arrested, and there's no mention in the documents about how drugs got into the prison.

Corrections Department spokesman Chris Gautz says nothing's been found to suspect staff "at this time."

On May 20, Alger prison officers found drugs in a cell as well as a cellphone hidden under an electronic keyboard.

